Netflix ‘Wild is the Wind’ trailer glimpses into a dark reality

The upcoming Netflix show tackles a murder mystery amid racial tensions and corruption

By Web Desk
October 16, 2022
Netflix's  Wild is the Wind is a treat for all the crime-thriller fans.

Wild is the Wind is a story of two cops who find themselves amidst corruption in the system and prejudice. While racial tensions and corruption is rampant in a small, segregated town, police finds a body of a young girl who was brutally murdered. 

Here’s a breakdown of the trailer

The brief footage opens with a remark about a socially segregated small town by one of the two cops that the place can never outgrow the inherent hate that it carries for others. The duo is seen observing the land in front of them, standing near a cliff.

The scene than changes to the crime scene where a young Afrikaans girl gets brutally murdered by an unknown killer and sparking an environment of terror. The case gets high priority as the victim is revealed to have a connection with the deputy, which makes it a must-solve inter-department case.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast

  • Mothusi Magano
  • Frank Rautenbach
  • Chris Chameleon
  • Mona Monyane
  • Deon Coetzee
  • Michelle Douglas
  • Brendon Daniels
  • Phoenix Baaitse
  • Campbell Meas
  • Nicola Hanekom
  • Louw Venter
  • Erica Wessels
  • Renate Stuurman
  • Izel Bezuidenhout
  • Nicolaus Moitoi

When will the show air on Netflix?

Currently, the streamer has not announced a release date for the show.