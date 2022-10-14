‘Insane’ Imran playing joke with democracy, nation: Fazl

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an insane person and accused him of playing a joke with democracy and the nation.

“The people will not vote for a person who has turned the by-election into a joke. Voting for PTI is akin to discarding one’s vote,” he said while speaking at a public meeting in Parang Stadium of Charsadda district as part of the campaign for the by-election.

By-elections will be held in three constituencies in KP — NA-31 Peshawar, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-22 Mardan — on October 16. Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan is vying for the NA-24 seat in the by-election. Coming down hard on the PTI chief for his politics, Fazl said by announcing to contest the by-polls from eight seats, Imran had proved that there was no other capable person in his party for the purpose.

“This man has made a mockery of politics, democracy, Election Commission of Pakistan, electoral politics and Constitution,” said the Maulana, who is also the head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF).

Scoffing at the conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan, who has been claiming that he was thrown out of power under an international plot, the PDM chief said, instead, he was installed as prime minister under a conspiracy.

“A conspiracy was hatched to bring Imran Khan into power. The United States and Israel were an important part of this plot,” he alleged. Terming Imran Khan a big juggler, he said he used to wave a letter at public meetings and claim that his government was sent packing as part of an international conspiracy. “But President Arif Alvi, who is from his [Imran’s ] own party, has belied the very claim of conspiracy,” said the PDM chief.

The Maulana added that the PTI government, during its almost four years of rule, had caused an enormous damage to the country’s economy and even put its integrity in danger. He accused Imran Khan of rolling back the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects at the behest of the US and Israel.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, ANP senior-vice president Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz provincial chief Ameer Muqam, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Liaqat Shabab, JUIF district ameer Maulana Syed Gohar Shah and Aimal Wali Khan addressed the gathering as well.