IK-led PTI takes its fight with establishment to danger zone

Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during a PTI rally in Swat, on March 16, 2022. — Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan-led PTI’s attack on the military establishment has attained new heights, which may lead to some unusual situation.

Imran Khan and some of his leaders have tweeted on Thursday in support of Senator Azam Swati over his arrest and alleged torture but with a clear endorsement of what the PTI member of the Upper House dangerously stated against the Army Chief and others.

Now the PTI has openly targeted not only the Army Chief but 4-5 others (without identifying them) from the establishment, allegedly for planning and installing the present government of what they call “corrupt”.

Swati, in his tweets on Wednesday, while commenting on the news story of acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz by a court in money laundering case, made highly irresponsible and provocative allegations against the Army Chief and some others in the establishment. It clearly showed that the PTI’s target in the establishment is not one or two persons but five or six.

Previously, the PTI leaders used to attack the top military command without mentioning any name and using the terms like “neutrals” and “handlers”. But Swati, while levelling irresponsible allegations and threatening to “come straight to Gate-4” of military headquarter in Rawalpindi if allowed by Imran Khan, in a tweet said the “imported government’s” masters in the establishment are 5-6.

The same night he was picked up following the registration of a case by the FIA. On Thursday, while appearing before the court for physical remand, Swati alleged that he was tortured and unclothed by the agencies people.

There has been condemnation of the senator’s arrest and alleged treatment meted out to him by several PTI leaders and others too. However, the PTI did not distance itself from what Swati had stated, which can’t be reproduced here for the sensitivities involved.

On Thursday evening, Imran Khan used his twitter account to comment on Swati’s case, which clearly showed that Khan has taken his fight against the establishment to an extremely dangerous zone, the results of which are not predictable.

Imran Khan said, “Azam Swati’s custodial torture for a tweet on NRO 2 is yet another shameful act in our history. Can torture & intimidation make people respect any individual or institution? The Holy Quran teaches us respect & humiliation are solely in Allah’s jurisdiction, which He dispenses according to our deeds. Those who have allowed the biggest criminals not only to evade accountability after stealing billions from the nation but to come to power again are destined to be humiliated.”

The News contacted three PTI leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Shireen Mazari for their response to the question whether the PTI leadership owned and endorsed the statement of Swati.

Asad Umar opted not to respond. Dr Mazari said, “We stand with our Senator and u can see IK tweets on this and many of ours to understand.” Fawad Chaudhry’s response was, “Sir! As Jang group is now an official spokesperson of PDM as per party policy, any interaction with Jang group is banned…… thx u.”