PTI’s hypocrisy

This refers to the news report ‘PTI govt okayed Rs1.1bn for two VVIP aircraft, reveal budget documents’ (June 11). It is indeed incomprehensible that on the one hand, the PTI was all for ‘austerity’ and on the other, it was buying expensive planes. For foreign visits, these leaders have many travel options, including the use of commercial airlines. This report reveals the PTI’s pure hypocrisy.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
