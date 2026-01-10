Germany plans fast-track measures to combat AI-driven image manipulation

The German government is aggressively pursuing new legislative and judicial measures to combat harmful AI-generated content, specifically targeting deepfakes and non-consensual image manipulation that violates personal rights.

The investigation further reveals how the chatbot’s image generation can be used to create non-consensual images of women and children in minimal clothing.

The recent incidents urged Germany’s media minister to call on the European Commission earlier this week to take legal action what he termed the “industrialisation of sexual harassment" on X.

According to Reuters, in response to a question arising about the disagreement at a regularly held government press conference, justice ministry spokesperson Anna-Lena Beckfeld indicated that Germany was preparing to take action on the issue in its domestic courts.

In this connection, she said, “It is unacceptable that manipulation on a large scale is being used for systematic violations of personal rights.”

“We further want to ensure that criminal law can be used more effectively to combat this.” she added.

She has clarified that the ministry is working to better regulate deepfakes and plans a law against technology-facilitated violence to support victims. The ministry intends to present concrete legislative proposals in the coming months.

Musk said this week: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.

Nonetheless, Germany’s proactive practical measures will open a new era in combating unregulated deepfakes, where traceability and transparency are the new standards.