Punjab food secretary transfer order cancelled in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government issued important transfer and posting orders on October 12, but some of those were cancelled within 24 hours.

Punjab Food Secretary Nadir Chathha was directed by the Services & General Administration Department through a notification, No SI-II 2022-A, to report to the S&GAD Punjab. Through the same notification, Wajihullah Kundi, Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department, was given the additional charge of secretary food.

The same notification directed Altaf Baloch, Secretary Local Government and Community Development, South Punjab, to report to the S&GAD immediately. Amir Karim Khan, Additional Secretary (Police), Home Department Punjab, was also removed from his post and was also directed to report to the S&GAD. The Punjab chief secretary had issued all these transfers and posting orders on the directions of Punjab governor.

However, within 24 hours, the Punjab government’s S&GAD, through a notification, No S1-II-II 2022-A, withdrew the notification issued on Oct 12, and cancelled the transfer of Punjab Food Secretary Nadir Chathha. The additional charge of food secretary given to secretary literacy and non-formal basic education department was also withdrawn.