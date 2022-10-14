‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ released

KARACHI: Presented by Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was released on Thursday, creating sensation all over the country and abroad.

The film performed well in the theaters, causing the people to throng the cinemas to watch the movie on big screens. Filmgoers said that after a long time, they got to watch an action-packed film, which was great experience for them as all the actors have acted perfectly, while the performance of actors Fawad Khan and Hamza Abbasi was unparalleled.

The viewers said the movie’s scenes are like the scenes of a Hollywood movie and added that such kind of movies would give the industry worldwide recognition. They also appreciated the film’s graphics, cinematography, lively dialogues, story, location and direction.