Difficult to handle

This refers to the article, ‘Daronomics II’ (October 9) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. In the previous PML-N governments, Ishaq Dar never produced meaningful results otherwise the condition of the economy would not be what it is today. Ishaq Dar has not presented a viable and sustainable plan to address the country’s economic woes. The World Bank recently issued a damning report about the economy. Its latest forecasts project a grim outlook for the year.

Ishaq Dar does not have a magic wand to address the twin challenges of the fiscal and current account deficits. All we need is fundamental reforms which have always been avoided by the PML-N so as not to displease influential groups that are the support base of the party. And miracles don’t happen in this world as the writer wants us to believe. The myth surrounding Ishaq Dar as an economic wizard will soon lose its charm.

Arif Majeed

Karachi