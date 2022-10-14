Dengue claims three more lives in Karachi

Three more people have died due to dengue fever during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, Sindh health department officials said on Thursday.
“Two women and a man have died due to complications of dengue fever at Dr Ziauddin Hospital in North Karachi during the past 24 hours. So far 49 had died due to dengue fever in the province, including 44 in Karachi alone,” an official of the health department told The News.
Karachi has been witnessing one of the worst dengue outbreaks in its history this year following unprecedented rains during the monsoon season as daily hundreds of dengue cases are being reported from different parts of the city.
The official maintained that 381 new cases of dengue were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, of which 272 were reported from Karachi, 71 from Hyderabad, 28 from Mirpurkhas, eight from Sukkur, and the remaining from other districts of the province.
In Karachi, over 11,699 confirmed cases of dengue fever had been reported so far, of which 3,219 had been reported in the current month alone, the official said, adding that overall 14,371 cases of dengue had been reported in the province so far.
