Syria unearths stunning Roman-era mosaic

AR RASTAN, Syria: Syria on Wednesday revealed a remarkably intact 1,600-year-old Roman-era mosaic including depictions of warriors in the Trojan War, with authorities hailing it as one of the “rarest” found.

The mosaic is the latest to be found in Rastan in northern Syria´s Homs district, which the government seized back from rebels in 2018 after years of bloodshed. Soldiers carrying swords and shields are seen with the names of Greek leaders who took part in the Trojan War, said Hammam Saad, who heads excavations and archaeological studies at Syria´s General Directorate of Museums. “It is not the oldest of its kind, but it´s the most complete and the rarest,” Saad said. “We have no similar mosaic.”

Discovered beneath a building, archaeologists have so far revealed a mosaic stretching some 20 metres (65 feet) long and six metres wide, but it is believed that more remains to be found.