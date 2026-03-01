'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor revealed her most hated trait

The fourth installment of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans have been curious if the pair from the show’s season one, Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, will mark their return to the franchise in the upcoming seasons.

In the wake of this situation, an interview of Dynevor from 2024 has resurfaced in which the actress spoke to The Guardian.

Answering a query about the quality of herself that she abhorred the most, she confessed that sometimes she can be restless.

“I wish I could be more patient,” she began.

Phoebe also addressed that despite her on screen she can have an impatient drive in real life.

“I always want things to get done or happen now.”

Moreover, the British actress touched on the most embarrassing moment of her life as well.

She added, “When I was 17, my friends and I threw a fashion show for a breast cancer charity.”

“Breast cancer is something my mum went through when I was 14, so prevention is very close to my heart. Our singer, who was performing during the fashion show, dropped out at the last minute so I had to step in.”

“It’s on video, and my sister always brings it up,” she remarked in conclusion.