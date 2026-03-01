Photo: Matthew McCoughaney reveals one rule of Christopher Nolan he would never break

Matthew McCoughaney has revealed one unique trait of Christopher Nolan which is specific to his filmmaking.

In a new chat for Variety, Matthew McCoughaney had a candid chat with his work experience with none other than Christopher Nolan.

Reflecting on his experience with the filmmaker while working on Interstellar, the acting sensation revealed that Nolan would always take his time to reflect on the questions that McCoughaney asked.

“He had written this world and these concepts, and the rules of this world. Time travel, and how it’s different in different places and different frequencies.”

Ultimately, he would revert to him and explain the concept in a way which would make complete sense.

“So I would go to him to ask the rules sometimes. Sometimes he’d give me an answer, and sometimes he’d be like, “I don’t know. Let me get back to you.” And he’d always come back. A week later: ‘I thought about that question you asked.’”

“He’d lay it out, and it would make sense,” he recalled.

He also addressed that Nolan is a practical problem solver who does not complicate simple things.

“The other thing I remember is that Chris will not make something simple complicated. This is a man that had a budget to get all the toys, but the way we shot certain scenes where I’m floating through space, I’m on a gimbal that he’s holding onto on the other side.”

“I remember going like, “Why wouldn’t you use the big cranes?” “Because it’s a waste of money. It’s only as good — or not as good — as this.”

“’This, what I learned in independent filmmaking, is still the best way to get this shot.’ He would always keep it simple when you need to keep it simple.”