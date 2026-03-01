Andrew turns into an ‘enormous’ woe for King Charles amid cancer: ‘It’s not even royal embarrassment’

Amid questions into how deep Jeffrey Epstein got himself into Britain’s governing class its been said ‘The implications are enormous’

The implications of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s connection to Epstein has hit new heights, and has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons all because of the way things unfolded in the

The Daily Beast’s Chief Creative and Content Officer, Joanna Coles is the one who made this point in her piece for the outlet.

According to her claims, the ‘implications’ that Andrew’s arrest poses on the King ‘are enormous’.

Especially since the monarchy as an institution is already seeing a major shift in his navigation because King Charles III, was one of the only princes’ who waited seven decades for the crown, but months after finally taking his seat atop said throne was diagnosed with cancer and has seen wave after wave of drama filter through. Whether that be due to his younger brother’s connection to a sex offender, his ex-sister in law’s connection in all this, or the fact that allegations of misconduct while in public office have also cropped up.

In her eyes, King Charles is the ‘real story’ here, not the ex-Duke of York because its “not sex, not scandal, not even royal embarrassment. It is the revelation that the British establishment, self-congratulatory, tradition-soaked, endlessly certain of its own discretion may have been astonishingly porous.” Its also evident as she explained, “Epstein didn’t need blackmail when hospitality worked just as well.”

She also drew parallels from the not so distant past and added, “the first King Charles lost his head shortly after his arrest.” While “no one expects such drama today, but the symbolism is hard to ignore. Andrew sits in a cell awaiting questioning, his place in the history books assured for reasons even Andrew Lownie, his scrupulous biographer, could not have imagined. Mandelson’s legacy twists alongside his.”

Before concluding, she also referenced how a man, despite being dead remains something akin to “the ghost at the Shakespearian banquet” and in her view “the proof that in the right drawing room”.

Because based on records past, as well as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the connection he’s had with a convicted child sex offender, “with the right promise of free board and lodging, even state secrets can be passed around as easily as champagne or models.”