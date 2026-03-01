Katherine Schwarzenegger talks about 'challenging times' with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about challenging times with Chris Pratt.

Speaking with People Magazine, the author shared what keeps the family strong during tough times. Katherine revealed that husband, Chris plays a vital role in maintaining positivity at home.

She said, "For a variety of reasons, I'm grateful that I married Chris. But one of them ... [is] being able to have someone who brings humor in challenging times."

Katherine went on to note, "Even when not funny, someone who can also make you laugh in a really hard time is really important."

"He definitely does that, so I'm really grateful for that," Katherine said.

As per the author what makes her relationship with Chris work is knowing that they're "teammates" noting, "especially in parenting, which has its ups and downs."

Recently, when the couple's family came down with flu, Katherine revealed that "Even when he's sick, he's making jokes that make a rough situation or a rough week have some lighthearted moments."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot in June 2019. The couple are parents to three children: daughter Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, and son Ford Fitzgerald. Moreover, Chris is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.