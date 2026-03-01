Sarah Ferguson plans leave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'anxious'

Sarah Ferguson tends to speak 'plainly and emotionally' about her experiences

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson plans have left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘terrified’ following the arrest of Andrew recently.

According to media reports, the California-based royal couple are said to be "terrified" at the prospect of Sarah signing a lucrative tell-all memoir deal.

Meghan and Harry are concerned Sarah could reopen old wounds from their royal exit and expose private conversations surrounding "Megxit."

The close confidant tells the Radar Online, "There is every possibility that Sarah will formalize a deal and commit her account of events to paper for a very substantial advance. The mere prospect of that has set nerves jangling, because once it is in print, there is no controlling the narrative or containing the fallout."

The insider continued, "Harry and Meghan are said to be watching developments extremely closely. They are acutely aware that a memoir of that scale would inevitably revisit the most contentious chapters of recent royal history, and they are anxious about how their actions and private exchanges might be framed."

They added Sarah has never been known for ‘diplomatic phrasing or softening her opinions for the sake of harmony’.

“She tends to speak plainly and emotionally about her experiences," the insider said and continued, "That unpredictability, the sense that she might be candid to the point of discomfort, is precisely what is unsettling the Sussexes and, indeed, the entire royal family."