Sea Tragedy: One dead, several missing after tugboat sinks off South Africa

The latest sea tragedy leaves one dead and five crew members reportedly left missing on Sunday after a tugboat sank off South Africa's southern coast, a multi-agency maritime body said.

As informed, the tug vessel LEO transmitted a distress message at 1702 GMT on Saturday, reporting uncontrolled water ingress and requesting immediate assistance, South African Search and Rescue SASAR said in a statement.

The ship sank approximately 80 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape province in the early hours of Sunday, March 1.

According to SASAR, the vessel had 18 crew members on board before the incident took place.

"Till date 13 crew members have been accounted alive, and one is presumed dead and several missing."

Despite adverse weather conditions, SASAR is leading the efforts for ongoing search operations for the missing crew members.