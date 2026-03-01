Photo: 'Bridgerton' season 4 stars comment on their returns for fifth season as Benedict, Sophie's love story wraps up

Katie Leung and Isabella Wei have shared their hopes for their retunr in 'Bridgerton' season 5.

As fans will be aware, the fourth installment of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

In this series, Isabella Wei played the role Posy Li, the Harry Potter alum, Katie Leung portrayed the character of Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao played the role of Rosamund Li.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Leung, 38, and Wei, 21, shared if they would be seen in future seasons.

"I'd love to. It would be great," Wei said with enthusiasm prompting Leung to agree, "I'd love to as well."

"It's been such a great project and all the people are amazing, so if there's a place for our stories in season 5, it'd be very nice," Wei remarked.

"Definitely," Leung seconded.

However, she expressed uncertainty how they would fit into a future story as the love story of Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson has already met its conclusion.

"I don't know what she would do, though, if Araminta came back. Cause she's had her comeuppance and everything," Leung added.

She also offered inspiration for a storyline saying that there could "a budding new romance for Araminta, because I think that's what she needs."

Leung continued, "She needs a bit of love in her life. Or a third husband. Or a grandchild!"