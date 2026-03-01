Princess Beatrice, Eugenie finally land in big trouble over Sarah, Andrew scandal

"Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted"

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have finally landed in major trouble over their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal surrounding Epstein.

The insiders have revealed trouble for Eugenie and Beatrice to the Daily Mail.

The close confidant tells the outlet, the York sisters will not join the royal family at the annual horse racing event in June amid concerns tied to Sarah and Andrew’s relations with Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider claimed to the outlet, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

The close insiders continued, "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this.”

In February, the former Duke was arrested and detained by police for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Meanwhile, the spy recently told the PEOPLE that the royal sisters have been trying to "stay away" from the controversy surrounding Sarah and Andrew.

Moreover, a body language expert has reflected on Princess Beatrice first appearance in public since her father arrest on his birthday earlier this month.

Judi James told the outlet, "Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street. Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.”

She continued, "It's her eyes that appear to have taken on a more haunted, wary expression here and although she tries to chat to suggest a normal, relaxed outing with friends, her tense facial muscles suggest she's far from comfortable here.”