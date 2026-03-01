Princess Diana's brother shares 'memories of a golden childhood'

"Mr Smith was a wonderfully warm presence in my young life, with a thick Norfolk accent and a kind smile."

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared ‘memories of a golden, Norfolk, childhood’ from 70s.

Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared his childhood pictures from an old photo album that his father kept, of life in Norfolk in the ‘70s.

About the first photo, he said: “First, I’m with Mr Barratt, a former policeman who played cricket for Norfolk - and for Sandringham, where I grew up. A charming man, Mr Barratt was invalided out of the force after being the victim of a hit and run criminal driver.”

About the second photo, Spencer said, “Then with Ernest Smith, the gardener who looked after Park House, our Sandringham home. Mr Smith was a wonderfully warm presence in my young life, with a thick Norfolk accent and a kind smile.”

About the last photo, Prince William and Harry’s uncle said: “Finally, on Brancaster Beach, North Norfolk, on my horse, Teddy Tar - who was still being ridden into his thirties. He was a special horse, who really cared. And Brancaster (where @timeteamofficial are currently excavating the ancient Roman castle) was much less popular than it is today.”

Charles Spencer concludes, “Memories of a golden, Norfolk, childhood.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “These are lovely photos and it is lovely that you had these good men in your life.”

“Thanks for sharing, Charles, wonderful memories!”, another said.