Brooklyn makes Victoria Beckham come undone: ‘She’s barely sleeping now’

The issues surrounding the Beckham clan have reached monumental levels, as seens when their son Brooklyn decided to come forward with everything that ‘really’ went on behind the scenes, leading to his estrangement from his family.

Amid all this his mom Victoria Beckham is said to be inching closer to a complete meltdown, as claimed by well-placed sources that just spoke to RadarOnline.

Its being said, “Victoria is absolutely beside herself over what's happening with Brooklyn. She's trying so hard not to show it publicly, but she spent a lot of the holidays in tears.”

There are also rumors that she was initially holding out hope for a Christmas time reunion that left her “crushed” when things could not be worked out.

Its also being said by similar sources that despite “every effort” to “make peace” nothing has come to pass since the drama of Nicola Peltz wedding dress first surfaced and dubbed the catalyst.

She’s also said to be worried about her son in more ways than one, particularly that she can't help but feel Brooklyn is “in way over his head.” Because she thought by now she and Brooklyn “would at least be on speaking terms, but things are only getting worse”. Furthermore, “Victoria knows Brooklyn well and she says the way he's lashing out online is proof of how much he's hurting. She keeps trying to break through to him, but nothing is working. She's at her wit's end.”

Where her husband, and the father of her children is concerned however, David is telling Victoria to “give Brooklyn space,” but for her as a mother “that's easier said than done.”

“She's barely sleeping and constantly checking her phone, hoping for a message or sign that Brooklyn's okay. The idea that he's cutting himself off from everyone who loves him is devastating to her. She's convinced he needs her help and she can't get to him,” the source said before signing off.