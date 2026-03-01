New Microsoft scam turns security feature against users
Microsoft never sends codes randomly, so any unexpected prompt is a potential attack
A new Microsoft login scam is spreading, stealing users private information. Shockingly, it doesn’t rely on stolen passwords. Hackers are exploiting Microsoft’s device code login, a legitimate authentication feature, to trick users into giving access to their accounts.
This scam utilises a technique known as device code phishing that enables the attackers to generate a code and convince victims to enter it on their device, giving the hackers full access to their account.
How does Microsoft security scam works?
Microsoft security experts says that the device code login is meant for devices that cannot display a full authentication page. Attackers start a login session on their own device and generate a valid code.
They then send their victims this code through emails and messages that mimic urgent Microsoft 365 notifications. When they enter the code, they are unwittingly providing the attacker with an access token and handing them control of their accounts.
This phishing scam is difficult to identify, as it looks authentic and is different from others because it actually gives attackers control of accounts by turning one of Microsoft’s security features on itself.
How to protect your Microsoft account?
To stay safe, Microsoft users should:
- Only enter device codes they initiated themselves
- Avoid entering codes sent via email or message unexpectedly
- Treat unrequested prompts or MFA notifications as suspicious
- Regularly review account activity for unknown logins
Understanding how device code login works is critical. Microsoft never sends codes randomly, so any unexpected prompt is a potential attack.
-
Scientists built world's first computer that learns like human brain
-
OpenAI defies industry pressure, secures guardrails under new US defense department pact
-
Claude overtakes ChatGPT on Apple App Store after Pentagon dispute
-
AI feud deepens as Musk targets OpenAI over Safety concerns
-
Thousands of Google accounts could be misused by hackers: Report
-
Google builds world’s largest 100-hour battery in Minnesota
-
Morgan Stanley predicts AI to replace tasks not workers
-
Anthropic Dario Amodei calls White House response ‘retaliatory’ in AI safety dispute