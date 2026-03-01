King Charles’ abdication: Where the monarch stands on giving up the throne to William

Comments about King Charles potentially stepping down to give ‘unblemished’ Prince William the reign after the drama unfolded around his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have reached a fever pitch and has sparked many a questions about whether he may consider such a move to safeguard the future of the Firm.

For those unversed, public interest in the Wales and their children has reached an all time high and while many claim the King is under no pressure to do such a thing, curious ears have been wondering whether it is something he will consider.

However, the only difference now is that this question has come up for debate in London royal and political circles according to Woman’s Day.

Phil Dampier, royal commentator and author is the one who pointed all this out in one of his pieces and claims that the decision by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark could very well spell a shift even though last year along the King undertook over 500 engagements, double that of his son and heir.

Regarding this Republican political journalist Kevin Maguire also spoke out and the author quotes her as saying, “not said out loud by anyone is that preparations are starting for a state funeral and Coronation in I’m told 12 months. No wonder William isn’t calm when he faces questions about what he knew about Uncle Andrew, and he realises he could soon inherit this crisis.”