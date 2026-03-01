Kelly Osbourne fires back at body-shamers after the 2026 Brit Awards

Kelly Osbourne slams trolls following 2026. Brit Awards appearance

Kelly Osbourne, amid the throes of grief over her dad Ozzy's passing, faced several vile attacks on her appearance following her attendance at the 2026 Brit Awards.



The trolls attacked her weight loss as well as her health when the event wrapped up. After reading the negative comments, Osbourne took to Instagram to call them out.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she began.

"Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most," the 41-year-old continued.

She added, "None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of character. I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself, but I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way."

It is not the first time Osbourne fired back at 'body-shaming' trolls. One particular remark the musician previously singled out was this: "Looks like a dead body... she's too thin and fragile... looks like she's going to see her dad soon."

In response, she slammed the critic, writing, "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!'

At the 2026 Brit Awards, the Osbourne family was present for a homage to the late Ozzy at the ceremony.