Man killed by robbers

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another wounded on the Ring Road near Jamil Chowk during an alleged robbery on Tuesday.One Adnan was killed and another person was injured when alleged robbers opened fire on them for offering resistance. The attackers escaped after committing the crime.
The staff of three police stations were reluctant to lodge the first information report over jurisdiction issue. Later a case was registered by the Chamkani Police Station. Police said incident was being investigated.
