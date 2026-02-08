Roblox blocked in Egypt sparks debate over child safety and digital access

Egypt has officially announced plans to block popular gaming platforms across the country in an effort to safeguard children. The move, announced by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, makes Egypt the latest country to completely block or restrict these services.

Egyptian officials have not disclosed the actual reason for the ban, but earlier this week, an Egyptian senator called for the regulation of Roblox to protect children’s moral and educational values and limit associated psychological and behavioural risks.

The ban will be further discussed with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to ensure the platform is completely blocked. Last month, a significant move was imposed with international efforts to protect young people.

In line with the recent ban, the prime motive is to build localized capabilities that reflect cultural values while maintaining a collaborative commitment to safety.

Roblox restricted features across the Middle East to address online safety concerns

Roblox has been used by around 100 million people globally. Users under-13s accounted for approximately 40 percent of its 2024 users. Company figures show that approximately 40 million children internationally access the platform. Last year, Roblox limited certain features across the Middle East to address safety concerns.

The company accounted for regional sensitivities but didn't go far enough to meet the needs of Egyptian authorities. This is not the first time a country has banned Roblox. Qatar and Turkey have also blocked the platform in the wake of rising concerns about age-appropriate content and child safety.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s parliament is working closely to address broader issues around children’s digital access. Further discussions will be made to approve requests to discuss the rising dangers of social media usage among children. It is expected that Egypt will reverse the ban depending on negotiations between Roblox and Egyptian authorities.