OpenAI reportedly working on AI-powered earbuds as first hardware product

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the consumer hardware market with its first physical product, which may take the form of AI-powered wireless earbuds. According to a tipster on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company, is developing earbuds that would run on OpenAI’s own AI model, marking its initial move beyond software.

OpenAI has reduced its initial hardware development plans because of increased manufacturing expenses, according to the report. Previous rumours pointed to a more unconventional wearable, such as a pendant or pen-like device.

The concept aligned with the recent comments of Altman, who stated that the company wanted to develop artificial intelligence hardware which would create a peaceful experience that did not interrupt users.

Those plans now appear to have shifted towards a more familiar and cost-effective product category. Wireless earbuds are easier to manufacture and already widely adopted, making them a lower-risk entry point for OpenAI’s hardware debut.

Internally, the project is reportedly referred to as “Dime”, although no official product name has been announced.

Specific details about the earbuds remain scarce. There is currently no information on their design, core features, or how AI capabilities would be integrated into everyday use.

The report claims the product could launch before the end of the year, with a more advanced version potentially arriving later once global supply constraints around high-bandwidth memory ease.

OpenAI’s hardware push follows its hiring of former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, a move widely seen as signalling long-term ambitions in AI-first consumer devices.