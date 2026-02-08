



Savannah Guthrie addresses ransom demands made by her mother Nancy's kidnappers

Savannah Guthrie has released a video for her mother Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers.

On Saturday, February 7, the 54-year-old American broadcaster and journalist, along with her siblings, Camron and Annie, posted a video on Instagram.

The video showed them sitting on a couch, holding hands as they recorded a message for the kidnappers.

Savannah said in the clip, “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her.”

“This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” the Today co-anchor requested.

For those unaware, the 84-year-old Nancy was kidnapped from her residence in Tuscon, Arizona, in the middle of the night on Saturday, January 31.

The kidnappers have sent an alleged ransom note to Savannah and her family, which has a deadline of 5 pm of on Thursday, February 5.

“If a transfer wasn’t made, the second demand was for next Monday. I’m not going to go beyond that,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said in a press conference.