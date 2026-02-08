Princess Diana's brother 'handed over' Althorp House to Marion and her family

Princess Diana's brother said “Thank you Marion for all your warm, wonderful professionalism over the years"

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has ‘handed over’ his ancestral home the Althorp House to Marion and her family, he shared on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared the photo of Marion with her family and revealed the big news days after he and his partner welcomed ‘Aslan’ there.

Charles Spencer tweeted, “This afternoon I handed over Althorp House to Marion & her family - to celebrate her retirement after 4 decades of being a tour guide, as well as a big birthday.”

He also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Marion, saying “Thank you Marion for all your warm, wonderful professionalism over the years - & a very Happy Birthday!”

On Instagram, Charles Spencer said, “Today at @althorphouse @catjarman and I wanted to salute Marion - she has just retired from being a tour guide here for four decades, and she’s celebrating turning 85, so we told her to come to enjoy Althorp with her family for a tea party.”

He added, “My father would also want to thank you, Marion, for your incredible devotion to Althorp, your wonderful professionalism, and for all the happiness you have given to our summer visitors with your enthusiasm and joie de vivre.”

Earlier, Spencer and his partner also shared photos with Aslan, a former Police horse on social media to welcome him at the house.

He said “So pleased to welcome Aslan to @AlthorpHouse - a former Police horse, he needed somewhere to retire to. Delighted to look after him now. He’s very charming and playful and has settled in quickly - having been stationed in London, he’s particularly loving the green fields.”



