Trump Mobile T1 phone resurfaces with new specs, higher price

President Donald Trump’s branded smartphone has resurfaced with revised specifications, a higher price and fresh uncertainty around its launch timeline.

The executives from Trump Mobile revealed new information during their interview with The Verge about their T1 phone, which has experienced delays since its initial announcement in the previous year.

Trump T1 smartphone specifications

The handset is exepected to have a display size of 6.8 inches, which will operate with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will provide 512GB of internal storage, which users can expand through an SD card, and it will have 12GB of RAM.

According to Trump Mobile T1 Executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas, the device will have a 50-megapixel front camera which will operate alongside its 50-megapixel main rear camera. Although the company did not reveal more information about other cameras, The Verge suggested that the device might have ultra-wide or telephoto lenses.

The company claimed early buyers could begin receiving the phone as soon as spring. The executives disclosed that only early adopters would pay the previously advertised price of $499, while later buyers would need to pay a higher amount.

Trump Mobile also walked back earlier claims that the device would be made in the United States. Hendrickson and Thomas confirmed the phone will not be manufactured domestically, despite initial marketing suggesting otherwise.

The latest announcement comes after months of silence and follows several changes to the product’s original pitch. The T1 was initially expected to launch about six months ago but has yet to appear on the market.