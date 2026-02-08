North Korea to hold 9th Workers’ Party Congress in late February

The congress in North Korea is one of the East Asian country's largest political events, taking place every five years to set out major policy goals.

North Korea will convene the 9th Congress in late February in Pyongyang.

According to state media KCNA, the ruling Workers' Party's political bureau held a meeting on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to prepare for the Congress, including the agenda and the timing, but did not disclose the exact date yet.

As per state media, analysts are watching for a military parade where the country is expected to unveil various weapons, and high-profile guests may make appearances.

KCNA informed that the decision for the convention of the ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea WPK was made during the 27th meeting of the Political Bureau of the WPK's Eighth Central Committee, chaired by leader Kim Jong-un.

Key takeaways from the congress meeting:

The North Korean officials reviewed and approved the qualifications of delegates, the secretariat, and the formation of the executive body and presidium, as well as documents to be submitted to the congress.

Kim also praised preparations for the gathering and outlined principles and specific tasks to ensure its success.

The decision is expected to review achievements from the past five years and unveil policy directions for the next five, effectively presenting its governance blueprint during the congress.

In addition to that, the particular attention will focus on what Kim will express about policies toward South Korea and the United States.