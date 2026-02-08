Andrew, Sarah Ferguson refuse King Charles request: 'Raising eyebrows inside Palace'

“Titles may be gone, but defiance remains.”

Former Duke of York Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have refused King Charles request to hand over the late Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis to the monarch.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack.

The insiders told Rob Shuter, “Titles may be gone, but defiance remains.”

The expert said that Prince Andrew, now stripped of his prince title, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are refusing to hand over the late Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis to King Charles III.

The royal expert further said and here’s the part raising eyebrows inside the Palace: “no one knows where the dogs are”.

Rob said, “Andrew is no longer a prince, but he’s still acting like one. The late Queen’s beloved corgis were meant to be handed over to the King. That hasn’t happened.”

The multiple sources claim requests have been made—"politely, privately, repeatedly”.

Another source said, “Charles has asked. Courtiers have asked. They’re getting stonewalled.”

As per the expert, the corgis were among the Queen’s most treasured companions, symbols of continuity and comfort throughout her reign.

“This isn’t about pet ownership,” a palace insider explains. “It’s about respecting the Queen’s legacy.”

Rob further said some believe this is Andrew’s last stand.

“He’s lost his titles, his role, his standing,” the palace insider said and added “This is one thing he still controls.”

Former prince or not, the message from the Palace is clear: “these dogs belong to history, not defiance.”