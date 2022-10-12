RMU marks World Mental Health Day

Rawalpindi : An awareness seminar was organized by the Institute of Psychiatry, Rawalpindi Medical University to mark the World Mental Health Day observed on October 10 around the globe with the theme ‘Make Mental Health & Wellbeing for all a Global Priority’.

The guests of honor on the occasion were Professor Dr. Fareed Aslam Minhas, former Chairman Institute of Psychiatry and Dr. Zafar Mirza, former Health Minister and Public Health expert. Psychiatrists, residents, house officers and psychologists were in attendance.

The session was commenced with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran by Dr. Azfar Maqsood, Registrar Institute of Psychiatry, after which Resident Psychiatrist Dr. Bahjat Najeeb introduced the audience to the theme and slogan of this year’s world mental health day. She explained how mental health issues have affected different populations disproportionately in the post pandemic world.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Institute of Psychiatry, Dr. Muhammad Munir Ahmed Slatch took the audience through the timeline of the Institute of Psychiatry; commemorating and paying tribute to the founder of the Institute Professor Malik Hussain Mubashir (H.I, S.I). He also paid tribute to Dr. Minhas’ tireless efforts for up-gradation of the institute in the past and highlighted the vision for the future of the institute.

Vice Chancellor RMU Professor Dr Muhammad Umar (S.I) expressed his thoughts about the important contributions of Psychiatry department and shed a light on the importance of mental health awareness in the community.

Dr. Zafar Mirza enlightened the audience with his insightful talk on the year’s mental health awareness theme, taking the audience through the Sustainable Developmental Goals and the science of Universal Health Coverage. He educated on the importance of integrating mental health services at the grassroots level for better health indicators.

Prof. Dr. Fareed Aslam Minhas while giving keynote speech on the mental health day’s theme discussed the importance of community mental health and the dire need for its revival in the times to come. He urged the young psychiatrists to broaden their vision and to pay back to the community.

Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Dr. Tahir Rizvi ensured cooperation of hospital administration for better mental healthcare facilities. Following the ceremony, Professor Minhas inaugurated the renovated library, newly established Tele-Psychiatry Clinic and Renovated Doctors Cafeteria at the institute. Dr. Slatch, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Professor Minhas deliberated the revival of community, public mental health program.