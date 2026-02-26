Meghan Markle accused of mimicking Kate’s iconic style on 'pseudo royal tour'

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying Kate Middleton on her two-day humanitarian trip to Jordan with Prince Harry.

Royal Fashion and Lifestyle reporter Alicia Liberty said the Duchess of Sussex’s white tailored bouclé suit from Veronica Beard looked very similar to Kate’s signature style.

Writing for The Express, Liberty pointed out that this isn’t the first time Meghan has appeared to copy the Princess of Wales.

She noted a similar white dress that Meghan wore in 2022 shortly after Kate’s Caribbean tour look went viral.

While it also appears that Meghan might be inspired by Princess Diana’s classic dressing, Liberty noted that the style closely mirrors Kate’s more.

“In that light, Meghan’s latest appearance reads less like a coincidence and more like a deliberate alignment with an aesthetic the future Queen has already defined,” she added.

She noted how for her latest engagement, “Meghan spared no expense when splashing out on the look.”

“She chose a sharply tailored white bouclé suit from Veronica Beard, totalling £1,500 - and it's worth mentioning the label has also been worn by the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall,” Liberty added.

"The crisp silhouette, restrained palette and unmistakably diplomatic tone echoed the style codes Catherine has consistently championed, raising fresh questions about whether Meghan is intentionally stepping into an aesthetic long associated with the future Queen.

"Meghan’s latest appearance therefore feels less like an isolated fashion decision and more like participation in an established royal style playbook, one in which clothing operates as a form of strategic communication."