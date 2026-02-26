Andrew Mountbatten, Virginia Giuffre's photos attached to Buckingham Palace gates
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was last week arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office
Republic activists on Wednesday gathered outside Buckingham Palace in protest against King Charles and Prince William Prince William over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The anti-monarchy group shared videos of its members attaching Andrew's images to the gates of Buckingham Palace, asking Charles and William "what did you know" about Andrew's links to Epstein.
The images featured Andrew's widely circulated photo with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who committed suicide, years after accusing the royal of sexually assaulting her.
The latest protest comes days after Andrew was arrested from Sandringham Police on suspicion of misconduct on public office.
Although the former Duke of York was released from custody after hours of interrogation, authorities said the king's brother still remains under investigation.
King Charles III stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor last year over his ties with Epstein.
