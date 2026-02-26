Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra debutes with display that blocks side viewers

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra debut has already created a buzz in the tech market after its launch. The smartphone introduced with several innovative features is setting the security standards high through its advanced AI privacy display technology, which protects user information in crowded places.

The privacy display works at the hardware level using a specially engineered OLED structure called Flex Magic Pixel. Samsung engineers developed the system over five years. It uses a Black Matrix layout with narrow and wide pixels to control light direction. From the front, the screen remains bright and clear. From the side, it appears dark or blurred.

This anti-snooping phone tackles the issue of shoulder surfing, which is becoming a serious problem in airports, public transportation, and cafes. As more people are using banking applications and secret emails on their mobile devices, securing smartphones has become a priority.

The AI privacy function automatically recognises the angle of viewing and changes pixels in an instant. Unlike other screen protectors, it does not affect brightness and colour quality. The function can be turned on by the user via the Quick Panel, especially when accessing banking applications or typing passwords. Notifications and lock screen alerts can also remain hidden.

Samsung integrates this feature into One UI 8.5, calling it part of a more agentic AI experience across the Galaxy S26 series. The device also offers a Maximum Privacy Protection mode for stronger side-angle blocking.