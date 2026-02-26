Social media addiction ‘like smoking’: Mumsnet calls for under-16s ban with cigarette-style warnings

Social media ban for under-16s has become the talk of the town due to its addictive nature and harmful impacts on teens.

Several countries, including the UK, France, Spain, the Czech Republic are pushing for social media bans by following the footsteps of Australia which became the first country to impose a ban in December.

In a recent development, Mumsnet has launched a provocative campaign calling for a ban on social media for under-16s along with graphic cigarette-style health warnings.

The ads, found on billboards and online, use bold warnings to link social media use to serious health issues.

According to their claims, spending three hours or more on social media increases the chances of self harm and doubles anxiety in teens. Moreover, the use of social media can put younger people at higher risk of eating disorders.

There is also a connection between addictive social media use habits and increased risk of suicidal behaviors.

Justine Roberts, founder of Mumsnet, announced the launch of the campaign, stating, “Families are living with the harm caused by social media every day… It’s about children being exposed to products deliberately designed to be addictive.”

“This campaign shines a light on the damage phone addiction is doing to under-16s and calls on politicians to stop wringing their hands and take decisive action to protect children from addictive technology,” Roberts added.

According to research, 92 percent of parents are worried about the harmful effects of social media on teens’ mental health and more than 60 percent believe that their children have become addicted to social media.

Earlier this week, the UK PM Keir Starmer promised to curb social media for teens not in years but in months.