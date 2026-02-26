Fears erupt about Sarah Ferguson pulling a ‘Harry’ while sitting on a king’s ransom: ‘Her leverage still stands’

Amid chatter about the ‘homeless’, and ‘penniless’ Sarah Ferguson running around, who somehow spend time in a 13k a day Swiss wellness clinic when the first roll out of the Epstein files happened, in late 2025, talk of a tell-all has emerged.

This tell-all in question has been hypothesized ever since Fergie was ousted, alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from Royal Lodge after his connection to the child sex offender first boke.

To quell public backlash it was decided he would be moved to a privately funded abode that will be managed by the King, but now, with the media’s attention going onto his ex-wife who was not offered a similar residence, there is talk of the dangers she poses.

Media commentator Amanda Platell is the first to come forward according to Woman’s Day.

She says, “the biggest threat to the monarchy is surely that a penniless, homeless Fergie is scheming to spill her royal sob story.”

While attempting to hypothesize what her thoughts must be pertaining to this the expert said, “Why, she must be thinking, shouldn’t she ‘do a Harry’ and expose the secrets of the family she’s known for decades?” after all publishers and streaming giants all across the UK or beyond “would pay a king’s ransom” for her story.

Plus she’s also said to have books filled with her history in the Firm and according to a separate source “there is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all.”

Moreover, “there’s a feeling that she is providing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage. While a book would solve her financial problems, she feels it would also give her the chance to correct falsehoods that have been reported about her.”

But people like royal biographer Jennie Bond are hesitant to believe this due to the circumstances surrounding her isolation from English high society. In her eyes the ex-Duchess would be so ‘foolish’ as to sell a book, this comes despite her having said, “but then she has never ceased to amaze me with her lust for money.”

As for what her daughters would think should Fergie actually do something like this, a Palace insider has the answer and they admit the “devastation” would be incredible because the girls, despite having their futures unsure are “still members of the royal fold” and “get invited to events”. So “they will be eager for her to keep quiet.”

Plus there are also reports circulating behind the scenes that should he refrain, there is a high chance she’ll be bankrolled for the rest of her life like Andrew. Cause “the last thing the royals need is another tell-all book like Harry’s.”