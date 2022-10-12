Rawal Dam underpass to be inaugurated on Monday

Islamabad : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate the multi-billion Rawal Dam Underpass which will be completed on the 17th of this month.

According to the details, the district administration has been providing updated information to the Prime Minister House about construction work on the Rawal Dam Interchange that is facing a delay of a few days due to recent rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that the completion of work on the Rawal Dam Interchange has faced delays due to rains for the third time in the last eight weeks. Earlier, the contractor of the project was changed for speedy completion of the project.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the delayed development work on the Rawal Dam Flyover and Underpass in the recent past and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the project within the shortest possible time. During his visit to the site of the project, the prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of the work and ordered the concerned authorities to expedite construction activities so that the project could be completed at the earliest. The Rawal Dam Interchange project includes numerous slip roads, an underpass, an overhead bridge, and an underpass that connects Margalla Town. The constru­ction work has been comp­leted near the junction of Murree Road, Club Road, and Park Road.

An official said that CDA has been striving hard to speed up the pace of work on ongoing development projects like the expansion of the Islamabad Expressway, Expansion of IJP Road, Rawal Dam Flyover, 7th Avenue Project, 10th Avenue Project, and Bhara Kahu Interchange. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Usman Younis has said that they set the target to complete Rawal Dam underpass by the 10th of this month but rains kept disturbing their original timeline.