Hamas revives ties with Syria

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas that rules Gaza is reviving relations with the Iran-backed regime in Damascus after a decade-long rupture sparked by the outbreak of Syria´s bloody civil war.

Analysts say the shift pushes Hamas deeper into the fold of the Iran-led “axis of resistance” against Israel that includes Syria as well as Lebanon´s Hizbullah movement and Yemen´s Huthi rebels.

Hamas´ move comes amid fundamental changes in Middle East relationships that saw the Islamists´ long-time ally Turkey restore full diplomatic ties in August with Israel, the Gaza militant group´s arch-enemy. A delegation led by Hamas officials is expected in the Syrian capital next week, following a series of preparatory meetings. Hamas sees itself as leading the armed resistance against Israel and its blockade of Gaza, but it is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.