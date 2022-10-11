 
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to be screened in KSA

By Our Correspondent
October 11, 2022

KARACHI: A movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt” will be screened in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Arabic subtitles starting from Oct 13.

The advance booking for the tickets of the film has got momentum as the day of release approaches. With the support of Geo films, the film will be released simultaneously in the country and abroad on October 13. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat are main protagonist of the movie.

