Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh (left) administers oath to MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori at the Governor's House in Karachi, on October 10, 2022. Photo from The News reporter

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday took oath as the 34th Governor of Sindh province at the Governor House.

Sindh High Court Justice Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh administrated him the oath. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Karachi’s Administrator Murtaza Wahab, MNA Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MPA Khawaja Izahar ul Hussan, former mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho and people from various walk of life were present on the occasion.

Sindh CM, speaker Sindh Assembly and others felicitated Tessori on assuming the office of Sindh Governor. Speaking on the occasion, Tessori said he would do his best to meet the expectations and take all stakeholders along while discharging his responsibilities.

Tessori said he would raise his voice at every relevant forum for resolution of Sindh’s problems. Earlier, President Alvi under article 101(1) of the Constitution approved the appointment of Kamran Khan Tessori as Governor Sindh. The post of Governor was lying vacant since the resignation of Imran Ismail. Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was performing duties as an interim governor.

Tessori, meanwhile, in an interview, claimed that Farooq Sattar will join the MQMP soon. He said that MQMP convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui wanted other dissident leaders to return to the political party.

He said that MQMP had sent some names for the governor’s slot to the Centre which was not approved. In the second phase, two more names were sent to the federal government--Waseem Akhtar and his, he added.

The Sindh governor said that they waited for four months after recommending Nasreen Jalil for the governor’s slot; however, her name was not approved due to her ailment. Tessori added that he will not comment openly on different issues due to the coalition government.