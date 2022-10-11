UET annual budget approved

LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the 38th Senate meeting of UET, Lahore, in the Chemical Engineering Seminar Hall.

The Senate approved the annual budget 2022-23, statutes support for deceased employees, statutes for Professor Meritorious, Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) for PBS 1-19 for further approval by Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor, Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar presented university’s progress report for the past three years. He highlighted record number of meetings of statutory bodies, new appointments and promotions of faculty and staff, record number of appointments of Professors and Associate Professors, restructuring of teaching and non-teaching posts, regularisation of contract employees, and disciplinary actions under PEEDA. He also described completion of long pending development projects, winning of new development projects worth Rs4.3 billion, detailed report on continuous rise in QS World and Asian rankings, and record number of research grants and publications in university’s history. Balighur Rehman, appreciated progress made by the university under Vice-Chancellor’s leadership. He desired continuous improvement in university’s academics and rankings as well as support for needy students.

The governor directed the VC to establish endowment fund for improving financial health of the university. He desired the university to strengthen industrial linkages as well as work in the area of climate change, sustainability of environment, and solving indigenous problem.

Mental Health Day: The students and faculty members of Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) celebrated the World Mental Health Day here on Monday.

The CCP students established stalls at four different sites in Punjab University to spread awareness among the public about different psychological issues and psychopathologies and their available treatment options by CCP.

They provided the detailed information about mental disorders, their assessment, treatment and prevention at these stalls. Prof Dr Saima Dawood along with faculty members visited all these awareness stalls and appreciated the efforts of CCP students.

128 lost children rescued: Help desks of railway police in all major railway stations across the country have rescued and returned 128 runaway and lost children including girls to their families from July to September.

Sixteen 16 help desks of railway police are fully functional at all major railways stations to provide every possible assistance and guidance to the passengers.

The luggage of 395 passengers that were lost and forgotten in the trains and platforms were handed over to them. The value of luggage is estimated to be Rs41.42 million. Apart from this, 1,638 railway passengers were provided with wheelchairs, stretchers and first aid.

Special instructions in this regard were also issued by the Railway IG in assisting and guiding the passengers in better a manner. It should be the foremost responsibility of these desks to solve passengers’ problems and standard of public policing be promoted, IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan said.