Unnecessary noise

The overuse of loudspeakers has become a nuisance in our urban communities. The loudspeakers have now turned into an indispensable part of practically all festivals. Individuals appear to believe that even events like weddings and birthday celebrations would be inadequate without the blasting of loudspeakers. This creates a lot of noise pollution, disturbing the peace and quiet of a locality.
Because of the unreasonable commotion, the elderly cannot rest and the young people are unable to focus on their studies. We have to crackdown on the overuse of loudspeakers.
Abdur Rehman
Karachi
