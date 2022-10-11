Murad Saeed claims receiving threats after questioning law and order

MINGORA: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Monday said that he was receiving threats from unknown numbers after he questioned the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat.

Talking to the media at the Kabal tehsil in Swat district, he said he would use his energies for the restoration of peace in KP.

Murad Saeed maintained that the PTI government was building roads, universities and hospitals in Swat. “I wonder why some forces want to sabotage the peace of this region. I will make the people take to the streets if law and order is not restored in KP,” Murad Saeed said, adding that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the motherland.

He said that he had informed PTI Chairman Imran Khan and some of his senior associates about the threats. “ The Pakhtuns will not leave their motherland this time to face displacement,” said the PTI leader.

He questioned why unelected people were allowed to decide the destiny of the people. “Why are the security institutions giving briefings on economics-related matters? They should be confined to security matters, which was their prime responsibility,” he added.

He said innocent people were being killed, which needed proper investigation and its outcome must be shared with the nation. Earlier, he addressed a gathering, in Kabal and asked the public to raise their voice for peace restoration.