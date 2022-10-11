Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated

PESHAWAR: The Eid Miladun Nabi (SWA) was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A number of processions were taken out in the city by various organisations to express love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The processions were taken out from the Milad Chowk and culminated at this point after passing through designated routes in interior parts of the city.

The routes of the processions such as Hashtnagri, Chowk Shadipir, Karimpura, Ghanta Ghar bazaars, Pul Pukhta, Chowk Yadgaar, Mochi Larha, Chowk Abresham Garaan, Bajaz Larha, Mis Garaan and Qissa Khawni bazaars were beautifully decorated.

A number of public and private buildings were illuminated which offered an eye-catching view at night.A free meal was offered at Qissa Khwani. Sheets were spread on the main road and tents erected to make seating arrangements for the people who were served free rice dishes.

MARDAN: Several processions were taken out in different parts of the district to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The participants of the processions recited naats to express love for Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Various events and functions were organized in the district.A large number of citizens attended the functions and processions held in different parts of the district. Private and government buildings were decorated with colourful lights.

MANSEHRA: The occasion was marked in the upper parts of Hazara with religious zeal and fervour. The Milad processions were taken out from different parts of Mansehra city. People marched through Mansehra city and assembled at Khatm-e-Nabbuwat Chowk.Similar gatherings were also held in Torghar, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

KHAR: Like other parts of the province, the ocacsion was celebrated in the Bajaur tribal district. A function was held at the Civil Colony at the district headquarters in Khar. Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir and other officials attended the event and shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The offices of the district administration were illuminated with colourful lights.

NOWSHERA: Various events were held in the district. Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorists took part in a procession led by Pir of Daag Ismailkhel Sahibzada Pir Syed Hassan from Manki Sharif.

A heavy contingent of the police had been deployed along the routes of the procession to provide security to the participants. The participants of the procession expressed their love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by reciting naats.