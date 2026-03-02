Prince William willing to walk road he ‘loathes’ for ‘horror show’ escape: ‘He’s running out of allies fast’

The royal family is said to be battling the biggest crisis to ever emerge since the death of Princess Diana way back in 1997

According to insider reports the Wales’ are not only tightening their ranks, since the future is uncertain, but are also attempting to clean up this mess, according to commentator and author Phil Dampier from Woman's Day.

Plus with it coming at a time where even Prince William’s pride and joy Earthshot coming into investigation his anger is through the roof and he’s’ ‘furious’ beyond measure its being said by a Palace insider.

Reportedly, “William’s running out of allies fast, and now with his pride and joy Earthshot being investigated, he’s furious.” In his view Andrew “should have been dealt with as far back as that awful BBC interview.” But since he was not, “now, he and Kate are being dragged down by this Epstein horror show.”

While awaiting his turn on the throne of England its also said that “he’s watching the entire monarchy unravel and he’s sick of being ignored.”

From the very beginning, Prince William was ‘urging’ Charles not to get involved. But according to the source, “now it turns out it wasn’t just Charles, but the Queen [Elizabeth II] and Prince Philip who helped pay off Andrew’s settlement.”

With all this its said that, William’s “afraid that his and Kate’s reign” getting ‘tarnished’ by all of this, but “even worse is the fact there have never been calls this loud for the monarchy to be abolished.”

With all this ending up in the mxix its said that the heir is considering making good with his brother as well, if it means safeguarding his inheritance and that of his son Prince George.

Journalist Russell Myers said this in his upcoming book titled, William and Catherine: An Intimate Inside Story.

Reportedly, “William’s considering all options, including a reconciliation with Harry.”

Currently “William is loath to contact his brother, but it could be the answer to his problems. He’s also convinced Harry would love nothing better than to team up with him against Andrew, especially if it means saving the monarchy,” the expert said before signing off.