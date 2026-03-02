Michael B. Jordan makes bombshell confession at Actor Awards after BAFTA controversy: 'Unbelievable'

Sinners has become a successful project for Michael B. Jordan, as he has secured an award at the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards).

On Sunday, March 1, Jordan, who played two roles, Smoke and Stack Moore, in the 2025 American horror film produced, written, and directed by Ryan Coogler, stood victorious by winning an Actor Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

After Viola Davis announced his name, the renowned actor and director went to the stage to accept his accolade amid loud cheers.

Giving the shoutout to his fellow nominees in the same category, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, and Ethan Hawke, he admitted to feeling “honored, privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love.”

“This ride has been unbelievable,” Jordan noted. “So, thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen. And y’all know how I feel about y’all.”

“That kid from Newark Jersey is standing here right now,” said the Creed star in disbelief as he reminisced about his early acting days swamped with challenges.

Jordan’s mother, Donna, played a crucial role in his success; She would drive him “back and forth to New York” for auditions because they “didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel, we were looking for gas money, parking spaces.”

Moreover, Jordan would not have received his first SAG-AFTRA card without his long-time collaborator Coogler.

He showed him gratitude for “giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth.”

“Man, just being in this room right now with all these people who see me grow up in front of the camera and in these rooms, I feel the love and support that you’ve always given me and encouraged me to go on and do my best. So I just want to say thank you,” the Black Panther star concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Michael B. Jordan also thanked his Sinners co-stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo for playing their part in helping him unlock a new milestone.