King offers Harry, Meghan Markle a 30 bedroom Lodge despite its decades of baggage: ‘it’s an olive branch’

King Charles is making a massive gesture towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and it involves a whopping 30 bedrooms that could be transferred under the couple’s name.

For those unversed with the royal property that would boast such an expansive living situation, it is none other than Royal Lodge. A property synonymous with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his pal Jeffrey Epstein.

News of this has been dished by a well-placed insider that celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter has quoted.

In regards to what this means, for the Sussexes the source has been quoted saying, “this would be the ultimate olive branch. Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open.”

However, given its sordid past they did acknowledge “the optics are tricky.”

The second source also noted, “moving Harry and Meghan into Andrew’s old house ties them to a property that’s become synonymous with scandal. That’s a lot of baggage.”

Furthermore, despite no concrete plans being made yet, there is one thing that’s for sure, and that’s King Charles’ despite to keep the line of communication going strong.

In the cancer-stricken King’s view “it’s about keeping family close — geographically and emotionally,” which the source explains. “Whether they accept is another matter.”