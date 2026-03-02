Jessie Buckley utters 'wild' remarks for 'Hamnet' co-star Emily Watson at Actor Awards

Emily Watson holds a special place in Jessie Buckley’s heart and she proved it at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Buckley’s performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet earned her an award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.

While accepting the award, the 36-year-old Irish actress and singer took a moment to regain composure and “to see all these incredible, inspiring faces and souls in front of me” before revealing, "I have been categorically changed by so many people in this room and beyond.”

Buckley noted, "To get to work with my heart in my hand and stand beside my brilliant, daring friends who show me their heart — I mean, what a way to spend a life.”

The star of The Lost Daughter then raved about her Hamnet co-star Watson, calling her an "incredible friend and date tonight.”

Buckley admitted to being highly influenced by the English actress’ performance in the 1996 romance-thriller Breaking the Waves and getting an opportunity to work with the star whom she would watch is the best memory she “will cherish that for the rest of” her life.

"Your wild imagination, your brave, untethered womanhood, your ferocious gentleness, is a guiding light to me. And the best advice that you always give to me is to always go back to the well of just being human. Ground zero, babe. You're the realest of the real,” she said, gushing over her Hamnet co-star.

The camera captured Watson sitting in the audience, looking visibly moved, hearing noble words for herself.

"I love and cherish being part of this community. I hope that I can continue to offer something meaningful back. Thank you very much. This is such a privilege,” Buckley concluded with high spirit.