Andrew’s total meltdown on the day of eviction: Insider breaks it down word for word

There are a number of things that happened the day Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was told of his impending eviction from the home he’s enjoyed since his marriage, which has now since ended in divorce.

The whole thing, including the exact words that left Andrew’s mouth have been shared by a well placed source.

They shared the news with The Sun and the insider started by saying the ex-Duke was “arrogant” and “deluded” at the time. As well as repeatedly shouting, “But I'm the queen's second son — you can't do this to me',” to those around him.

They also admitted, “no one is quite sure if the reality of his dire situation has hit home even yet."

Andrew in police custody headed for 11 hours of questioning on his birthday in association with Jeffrey Epstein. Source: Reuters/Phil Noble

Even The List went as far as to say, “ex-prince's weak reason sounded like it was taken from the script of a kids cartoon. No one was persuaded, and Andrew's dignity suffered another blow.”

Furthermore, at the time when the move was taking place and boxes were being packed, aides had to go as far as to keep his personal rooms “clear of any sign of packing cases.”

For those unversed, he is currently living in a temporary lodging called Wood Farm, as his permanent abode, a private property by King Charles is currently seeing renovations being done on Sandringham.